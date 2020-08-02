HOOGENBOOM--Hugo. Born on February 9, 1934 in The Hague, he departed peacefully on July 21, 2020 at home in New York City with his family at his side. Predeceased by his parents, Martin and Isabel Hoogenboom, he grew up in Palm Beach, FL and Beaufort, SC.; graduated from Deerfield Academy in 1951 and from Washington and Lee University in 1961 with an LL. B. During a hiatus from W&L he studied Mandarin Chinese and served with United States Army Intelligence in Korea. He leaves his wife of 58 years, Edith; son, Peter (Alenka Mandic); daughter, Elizabeth Clary (Gabriel); their children, Emma Louise and Ethan Hugo; and brother, Beecher Hoogenboom, of Beaufort, SC. His professional career was focused on non-profit global assistance: USAID, Far East Bureau (1962-1968); Population Council (1969-1981); President of EngenderHealth (1981-1995); President of Population Action International 1995-1997) and finally, General Manager of the Little Orchestra Society, before retiring. Known for his wit and infectious laugh, he relished spirited conversations with colleagues at the Century Assoc. He was elegant, singular, cynical but kind, loving and loyal. He disliked liars, bloviators, racists, rudeness, and self-serving politicians; loved opera, jazz, good wine, Edie's cooking, 12th Century Korean celadon, working in Asia, vacationing in Provence, Laurel & Hardy, W.C. Fields, S.J. Perelman, Ambrose Bierce, Anthony Trollope, Andy Capp, Calvin and Hobbes, puns, movies, dogs, and most of all, his children and grandchildren. To Emerson Gozun, his loyal caregiver, the family gives special thanks. Contributions in his name may be made to the Mt. Sinai Multiple Myeloma Prog. or EngenderHealth. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.





