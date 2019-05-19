Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUMBERTO RIVERA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RIVERA--Humberto Cruz. 1951-2019. Friends and colleagues of Humberto Cruz deeply mourn the passing of our dear friend and extend our deepest sympathy to his mother, Irma Rivera, his niece Lizette Cruz and family, and his devoted friend, Alma Candelas. Humberto was one of the architects of New York State's response to the AIDS epidemic, which became a model for the country. For nearly 25 years, he held top management positions with the AIDS Institute of the New York State Department of Health and for more than five years served as its director. The AIDS Institute's development of a comprehensive continuum of HIV prevention and care services was successful and became the gold standard for how to mount truly effective public health policies, programs and services that meet the needs of marginalized, stigmatized, often poor and disenfranchised populations. Humberto was a true visionary who recognized early on the importance of HIV treatment as a prevention strategy. He led efforts to link prevention and care for people who traveled between New York and Puerto Rico and was a leader in including people living with HIV in the development of policies and programs. In 2010, in recognition of his leadership and vision, Humberto was appointed by President Obama to the President's Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, where he helped develop the first National HIV/AIDS Strategy. He often opened his home as the meeting place for persons with HIV, service providers, and colleagues to socialize and find ways to work together. His commitment to public health was reflected in his life and work. He had a great intellect and was a leader of enormous stature. He was a deeply caring, wonderfully interesting, humorous man who touched so many people with his kindness and thoughtfulness. Humberto brought the same level of energy, sensitivity and generosity to his friendships that he brought to his work. We cherish his friendship and will miss the special attention he gave to each of us. Humberto loved New York City and took great joy in its people, energy, and diversity. He was loved, respected and admired by many. Our loss is deep, but his legacy endures.



