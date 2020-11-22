GROVES--Hurst Kohler. March 30, 1941 - November 11, 2020. Of Middleburg, VA, Hurst Kohler Groves, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on November 11, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara A. Sharp of Middleburg, Virginia, his daughters, Jennifer Groves of Hoboken, New Jersey and Catherine Groves Ramsdell of Washington, DC, his son-in-law, Dr. Justin Ramsdell, his stepson, John Manekin of Park City, Utah, and his four grandchildren, Mia, Zoe, Marilyn and Franklin, as well as two loved rescue dogs. In 2007, he was preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Marilyn Woislaw Groves. Hurst was a lifelong intellectual and world traveler, person of great faith, and a voracious devourer of adventure, music and books. He had an often-unexpected sense of humor. His diverse and rich journey began in Indianapolis, where he was born and attended the Park Tudor School. Hurst went on to undergraduate studies at Princeton University, post graduate work at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, and graduate legal studies at the University of Michigan Law School, from which he graduated cum laude in 1968. Hurst's legal career began at the law firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore, where he spent 10 years working in New York and Paris. A resident of Park Slope, Brooklyn, from 1971 until 1994, Hurst joined Mobil Oil in 1977, working around the world, including in Tokyo. He and his family later settled in Washington, DC, where Hurst served as Managing Counsel of Mobil Oil until 1999. After retirement from Mobil, Hurst joined the faculty of Columbia University, where he founded and served as lead faculty of the postgraduate Center on Energy Policy within the School of International and Public Affairs, commuting from New York City to the family home in Middleburg, Virginia until his (second) retirement in 2007. Hurst married his second wife, the artist, Barbara A. Sharp, in 2019, after a long courtship during which they indulged their mutual deep love of the arts and civic pursuits together. When not admiring Barbara as she painted or cultivated her near-famous garden of flowers at their new home together in the countryside of Virginia, the two attended the New York City Ballet and Metropolitan Opera in New York City, and John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, each never one to pass up any artistic or cultural opportunity. Hurst had a rich religious and spiritual life. In New York, he attended Trinity Church in lower Manhattan, where he spent many years as a young man singing in the choir run by his friend, the composer Davis Givens. In Virginia, he was grateful to serve on the Vestry at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Middleburg, and later at Trinity Church in Upperville, Virginia, where he and Barbara served as devoted parishioners in his final years. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.





