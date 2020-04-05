ARBESFELD--Hyman. The Yeshiva University family mourns the passing of Rabbi Hyman Arbesfeld, who together with his wife, Ann, are YU Guardians and Benefactors. Rabbi Arbesfeld attended Talmudical Academy, the earlier name of Yeshiva University High School for Boys, and went on to Yeshiva College, where he graduated summa cum laude. Rather than accept one of several fellowship offers following graduation, he went to RIETS, becoming a student of Rav Soloveitchik, and received semicha in 1956. His love of Torah expressed itself through his life - through learning, teaching and supporting Torah in a myriad of settings. Rabbi Arbesfeld joined the RIETS Board of Trustees in 1982 and became vice chairman in 2007. Ann served as national president of the Yeshiva University Women's Organization for 10 years and is currently a member of its executive council. Amongst many other gifts to Yeshiva University and YUHSB, the Arbesfelds endowed YU's Sunday morning Abraham Arbesfeld Kollel Yom Rishon and the Millie Arbesfeld Midreshet Yom Rishon learning program in honor of Rabbi Arbesfeld's parents, and they also endowed the YU Torah To-Go series in memory of Ann's parents, Benjamin and Rose Berger. Rabbi and Mrs. Arbesfeld were honored with the Etz Chaim Award at the 2013 RIETS Annual Gala Evening of Tribute. Rabbi Arbesfeld was a unique individual, whose generosity, positive outlook, strong convictions and love for Yeshiva shaped RIETS for many decades. He will be dearly missed. Our condolences go out to Ann; their children, Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld (and Sara), Michelle Salig (and Eli), Pnina Arbesfeld, and Dr. David Arbesfeld; and to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May they find comfort among all who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael Straus, Chairman of the Board
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020