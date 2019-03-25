Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for I. JUDITH MENKEN. View Sign

MENKEN--I. Judith, of New Rochelle, NY. She was predeceased, in February, by Norman, her devoted husband of 75 years. She is survived by her loving children, Faye and Roger Schneier, Alan and Janis Menken, and Leah Menken-Levenson and Perry Levenson; devoted grandchildren, Jennie and Andrew Heck, Anna Menken and Jason Cott, Nora Menken, Shoshana Levenson and Hannah Levenson; and adoring great-grandsons, Murray and Herman Heck. She is also survived by her brother, David Sprung, as well as loving family and friends. An immensely talented actress, writer and director, Judy wrote and performed "Azkara" services for Temple Israel of New Rochelle, wrote an acclaimed series of monologues (many edited and introduced by her admiring colleague, Eda LeShan) and performed original one and two character plays through-out the metropolitan area. With Norman, Judy enjoyed boating, tennis and celebrating their offsprings' creativity, especially traveling the world to attend openings and events connected to Alan's career. Donations in Judy's memory may be made to Calvary Hospital. A Memorial service for Judy and Norman will be held on April 28; please contact family for details.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close