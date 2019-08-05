GRAD--Ian. Age 93, of Forest Hills, NY, died on July 30. A widower after 48 years of marriage to Janice (nee Schapiro), he was the loving father of Doug and Joy, loving father-in-law to Kimberly, and devoted grandfather of Amanda and Harrison. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the captain of both the Boys High School tennis team, class of 1943, and the Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute team, Class of '47. He graduated from the NROTC V-12 program at RPI and was a Navy veteran. A mechanical engineer, he helped air condition New York City after the war, beginning with Broadway and movie theaters, and the Brooks Brothers flagship store. With Syska & Hennessy, he worked with architect I.M. Pei on the Jacob Javits Center, the National Gallery of Art East Wing, and the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. Other jobs: United Terminal of O'Hare Airport, the Great Hall at Ellis Island. He loved jazz, golf, tennis, Latin dancing, and was an avid mystery and thriller reader. Donations may be made to the .



