HOROWITZ--Ian Gary. October 2, 1971 - June 28, 2020. Beloved father, husband, son and son-in-law, brother and brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, mentor, confidant, and role model, passed away on June 28th at the age of 48. Amongst his survivors are his wife Fara, sons Casey and Shane, mother and father Joyce and Eddie and brother Craig. Ian grew up in Woodbury, Long Island where toddler playmates became lifelong friends. This became one of the central tenets of his life. To know him was to love him and become a part of an ever-expanding circle of people who lit up when they saw him and received one of his coveted bear hugs. Nothing brought him more joy than putting smiles on others' faces and making them feel good. Many of his mourners have lost their best friend. Ian found his true soulmate in his wife Fara, with whom he lived every day appreciating and enjoying their adventure together. He was a devoted and attentive father to his sons Casey and Shane, who have become living embodiments of their father's best qualities. Ian was an expert skier who took wild-eyed joy in skiing double black slopes with his boys, his mother Joyce and anyone else that was brave enough to join him. Educated at the University of Maryland and Brooklyn Law School, Ian was an attorney for FINRA, a trader at hedge funds and ultimately a managing principal at PEBB Capital. Ian remained unrelentingly positive during his twelve-month battle with cancer. He never lost hope that he could beat it! In the end he called for all of us to say goodbye and gave us instructions on how to take care of ourselves and his family when he was gone. We won't let him down. His legacy will be a part of our lives each and every day forever. He is truly our hero!! If you would like to honor the memory of Ian Horowitz donations can be made at chabadbedford.com/horowitz
.