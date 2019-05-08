Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IAN VAN PRAAGH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VAN PRAAGH--Ian. Ian Gerald Lou Van Praagh, Age 87, died at home in Long Island surrounded by his three children on April 18, 2019. Born on October 23, 1931 in London, Ontario, he was raised in Toronto, Canada and was a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto, studied obstetrics and gynecology at the University of London and Western Reserve University. After moving to New York in the early 1960s, Van Praagh met and married Felicia "Flicka" Delafield Van Praagh. They lived in New York City and St. James, New York raising three children. Van Praagh was on the attending staff of Woman's Hospital and was a member of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University. He was on the attending staff of St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and served as Medical Director for Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic. Van Praagh devoted his medical career to the health, wellness and safety of women. He was an avid gardener, a cheerful and generous spirit, and he rejoiced in spending time with family and friends. Dr. Ian Van Praagh is survived by his brother, Dr. Richard Van Praagh of Newton, MA, Cecily Van Praagh Treadway of Alexandria, VA, Ian Richard Van Praagh of Pelham, NY, Giles Delafield Van Praagh of New York, NY, their spouses Alex, Anne and Stacy, five grandchildren, Helen and Louisa Treadway, Sam Van Praagh, Emma and Claire Van Praagh. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 11 at 11am at St. James Episcopal Church, St. James, NY.



VAN PRAAGH--Ian. Ian Gerald Lou Van Praagh, Age 87, died at home in Long Island surrounded by his three children on April 18, 2019. Born on October 23, 1931 in London, Ontario, he was raised in Toronto, Canada and was a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto, studied obstetrics and gynecology at the University of London and Western Reserve University. After moving to New York in the early 1960s, Van Praagh met and married Felicia "Flicka" Delafield Van Praagh. They lived in New York City and St. James, New York raising three children. Van Praagh was on the attending staff of Woman's Hospital and was a member of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University. He was on the attending staff of St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and served as Medical Director for Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic. Van Praagh devoted his medical career to the health, wellness and safety of women. He was an avid gardener, a cheerful and generous spirit, and he rejoiced in spending time with family and friends. Dr. Ian Van Praagh is survived by his brother, Dr. Richard Van Praagh of Newton, MA, Cecily Van Praagh Treadway of Alexandria, VA, Ian Richard Van Praagh of Pelham, NY, Giles Delafield Van Praagh of New York, NY, their spouses Alex, Anne and Stacy, five grandchildren, Helen and Louisa Treadway, Sam Van Praagh, Emma and Claire Van Praagh. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 11 at 11am at St. James Episcopal Church, St. James, NY. Published in The New York Times on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close