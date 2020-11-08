YANKWITT--Ian Jeffrey, age 52, of White Plains, NY, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Ian is remembered for his larger-than-life persona. His intellect, kindness, generosity, principles, moral leadership, devotion to social justice, friendship, gift for conversation, advice, storytelling, card-playing, and powerfully resonant voice are among the many qualities that made Ian uniquely memorable to those fortunate enough to have known him. No one was trusted more by more people. Born in Brooklyn March 12, 1968, Ian began speaking at seven months of age. By five, he was familiar with Nixon's entire cabinet, including "that [expletive], Agnew." Ian was a voracious reader, plowing through mysteries, finance works, and histories, as well as reading the books assigned in daughter Ruthie's college classes. His appetite for food was similarly broad, and he was known for his menu skills, frequently ordering dishes "for the table." Ian attended the Horace Mann School (1985), where he captained the football, wrestling, and track teams his senior year, and was reported in the April Fool's Day issue of the school paper to have won the school from the headmaster in a game of Spades. He went on to graduate from Yale (1989) and Cornell Law School (1993) and served as a law clerk on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. He practiced law for ten years, first at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where he was known for his pro bono work, and where he met his wife of 23 years, Rochelle. Ian left the private sector to join the Federal Defenders of New York, where he worked for the remainder of his legal career. The drive for social justice expressed as a public defender remained a passion throughout his life, and he served on the Advisory Board of Gideon's Promise, a nonprofit public defender organization. At age 35, Ian founded Tortoise Investment Management, LLC, starting in the family basement and building the business to over $1 billion in assets under management. As much as the success of the firm, Ian valued the relationships he shared with clients and colleagues at Tortoise. Ian actively promoted camaraderie at Tortoise, working to shape the careers of his employees as a mentor and friend, while serving the best interests of clients. Ian's capacity for friendship was unbounded, and he maintained close ties with people from every phase of his life. Shortly after marrying Rochelle, the couple traveled to Las Vegas with a group of 49 people to gamble and watch the Super Bowl. For so many friends, Ian was a trusted confidante and advisor, in all aspects of life. He was energized by socializing with friends, even as his illness sapped his strength, and that animation in conversation often concealed the extent of his disease and symptoms. Ian is survived by his wife, Rochelle, for whom he was best friend and life partner, offering love and loyalty unknown by most, their two children, Ruthie and Casey, his father George and wife Mary Chang, brother Russell and wife Debbie, as well as their children, Aden and Shayna, and nephew Jude Yankwitt. Ian was predeceased by his mother, Adrienne, and brother Craig. Ian's dedication to family and friends is unsurpassed. A celebration of Ian's life will be held when his many loved ones can gather and eat. Donations in Ian's memory may be sent to Gideon's Promise, www.gideonspromise.org