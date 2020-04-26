EISEN-- Ida Lipsky, age 100, died at her home in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Ida was married to the late Isidore "Irv" Eisen. She was a devoted aunt to Ruth Hoffman, Jane McIntyre and Joe Troccolo, Barbara Lipsky and Patrick Herbst, Alan Lipsky and A.J. Rhodes, Howard and Joyce Lieb, Eugene and Anne Lieb, and two generations of grandnieces and grandnephews. Joan Huggins, Ida's companion, aide, and dear friend, was with her when she passed away. Ida was born and raised on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, but lived in Brooklyn for more than 60 years. Together with Irv she enjoyed the cultural life of the city, especially concerts at Brooklyn College and attending the theater, and they traveled widely. Though physically frail in her later years, she kept up with her lifelong interests in politics and the arts through reading the New York Times every day. Her primary focus, however, was always on maintaining the web of family life, through regular phone calls with far flung family members old and young, and even via social media. Her love and dedication to her family helped them stay connected with each other, and will remain a great part of her legacy.



