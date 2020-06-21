IDA INFANTI
INFANTI--Ida M., 94, died peacefully holding hands with her niece, Linda on June 15, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Born in New York in May 1926, she studied at Immaculata, and graduated from Fordham. She became a Teacher and worked in the NYC schools teaching "her kids." She was assigned to schools PS19 in Corona, PS89Q Elmhurst, and PS49 in Middle Village. She was a dedicated teacher who looked out for the interest of her students. She was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Woodside. She was loved by her nieces and nephews.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
