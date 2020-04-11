Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Markezin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1919 - 2020

Ida Markezin passed away April 9, 2020 at the age of 101. Born in 1919 in Eberau, Austria, Ida was the eldest of eight children. She came to the United States in 1929 and was a proud naturalized citizen of the United States. Widow of James, mother to the late Dean (Nancy), Elaine (Ross Veltri), Ernest (Mary), and grandmother to Christie, Jonathan (Courtney), Matthew, and Joe Veltri (Jaclyn Schrauger). Ida was an avid gardener, a skilled needle worker, and an accomplished cook and pastry chef. She delighted in feeding her family and extensive network of friends. She was an active member of the Hellenic Women's Club of the North Shore. She will be missed by family, friends, and neighbors. Services will be private with a memorial celebration to be scheduled at a later date. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Dean J. Markezin '66 Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lehigh University - Information Processing, 306 S. New St., Suite 500, Bethlehem, PA 18015-1652 or at giving.lehigh.edu/. Ida Markezin passed away April 9, 2020 at the age of 101. Born in 1919 in Eberau, Austria, Ida was the eldest of eight children. She came to the United States in 1929 and was a proud naturalized citizen of the United States. Widow of James, mother to the late Dean (Nancy), Elaine (Ross Veltri), Ernest (Mary), and grandmother to Christie, Jonathan (Courtney), Matthew, and Joe Veltri (Jaclyn Schrauger). Ida was an avid gardener, a skilled needle worker, and an accomplished cook and pastry chef. She delighted in feeding her family and extensive network of friends. She was an active member of the Hellenic Women's Club of the North Shore. She will be missed by family, friends, and neighbors. Services will be private with a memorial celebration to be scheduled at a later date. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Dean J. Markezin '66 Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lehigh University - Information Processing, 306 S. New St., Suite 500, Bethlehem, PA 18015-1652 or at giving.lehigh.edu/. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close