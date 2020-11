Or Copy this URL to Share

WALLACH--Ida, on November 12, 2020. Beloved and treasured wife of the late Wally. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Meralee and Arthur Silverman and Loralee and Philip Granowitz. Cherished grandmother of Danny (and Jen), Peter, Andy (and Eliza), and Kenny. Adored great-grandmother of Abigail and Emma. She was predeceased by her sisters, Norma and Maralyn.





