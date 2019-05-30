Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IGNATIUS RINALDI. View Sign Service Information Edward Lawrence Funeral Home 2119 Boston Post Rd Darien , CT 06820 (203)-655-6127 Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St. John R. C. Church 1986 Post Road Darien , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RINALDI--Ignatius Charles. Ignatius Charles Rinaldi, known as Charles and a resident of Darien, CT, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New York City, NY. Born on September 3, 1942 in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Angelo and Anna Rinaldi. He was 76. Charles received an AB from Saint Michael's College and an MBA from Babson College. He worked at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, Glickenhaus and Company, Mutual of America Capital Management Corporation, Strong Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and various other investment firms. He was a member of CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts. In his younger years, Charles enjoyed playing squash, jogging, gardening and attending Broadway shows. He also took numerous trips with his family, both domestically and internationally. Domestic trips were to California, Florida and Colorado. International trips were to Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and Canada. In his later years, he enjoyed swimming and watching movies. He regularly attended Mass at St. Thomas More R.C. Church. Charles is survived by his wife, Lois Ann Rinaldi; a son, Marc Rinaldi of Greenwich, CT; and a daughter, Amy Rinaldi of Darien, CT. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John R.C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30am with Father Paul G. Murphy of St. Thomas More R.C. Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.



