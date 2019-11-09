LOWENTHAL--Ilene Katz, died November 5th at her home at age 73 after dealing courageously with Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease. She spent a full life combining her devotion to family, friends, the arts, swimming, reading and art and music education. She was the Executive Director of Tic-Toc and Project Impact, two organizations that brought arts and performing arts to elementary and middle schools in the Northern New Jersey region. She also was the de facto manager of her two book groups and her swim friends' monthly lunches. Ilene was the Lowenthal family's social director, event organizer and glue, treating every in-law child and grandchild as her own in every possible sense, welcoming each new member as if always part of the clan. Her capacity to love was unmatched. Ilene was a great cook and used those skills to make family events into feasts for everyone. To her, food was love and a time to cherish and savor. She was a graduate of Evanston Township High School, Washington University (BA 1968) and Bank Street College (Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education). She is survived by Edward, her husband of almost 51 years, and by their children Jennifer Anto and Jared Lowenthal, her beloved grandchildren Matthew, Harlow, Harper and Caitlin and her in-law children Caroline and Christopher. She is also survived by her beloved sister Donna and Donna's husband David Howlett. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Creutzfeldt Jakob Foundation or Parlance Chamber Concerts in Ridgewood, NJ.



