WILLHEIM--Imanuel. On May 8, 2019, surrounded by loved-ones, Professor Emeritus Imanuel Willheim passed away peacefully at age 93. As a principal faculty member of the The Hartt School of Music, Imanuel taught and mentored generations of graduate and undergraduate students and supervised innumerable doctoral dissertations. His theatrical flair, scholarly rigor, humor, and honest critiques made him a popular and renowned teacher, director, conductor, and coach. His extraordinary expertise in historical Performance Practice and Opera was invaluable to both students and colleagues. He leaves behind his partner of 36 years, Nancy Wu, his daughters, Erica and Yohanna, numerous beloved family members, and dear friends and colleagues. He will be missed and loved, always.
Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019