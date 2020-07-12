PRETSFELDER--Ina. The SAR community mourns the loss of Ina Pretsfelder, beloved wife of Otto (z"l), father of Steven (Barbara Gochberg), Gary (Nina Bruder), and Evy Gottlieb, grandmother of SAR Alumnae and students, Tali, Maya, Yonah and Avi. The Pretsfelders were among the founders of SAR and always remained dedicated supporters. May the family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Jack Bendheim, President; Ludwig Bravmann, Chairman, Board of Trustees





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store