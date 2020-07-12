1/
INA PRETSFELDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share INA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRETSFELDER--Ina. The SAR community mourns the loss of Ina Pretsfelder, beloved wife of Otto (z"l), father of Steven (Barbara Gochberg), Gary (Nina Bruder), and Evy Gottlieb, grandmother of SAR Alumnae and students, Tali, Maya, Yonah and Avi. The Pretsfelders were among the founders of SAR and always remained dedicated supporters. May the family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Jack Bendheim, President; Ludwig Bravmann, Chairman, Board of Trustees


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved