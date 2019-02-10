BAUSILI--Ines Drago, went to that big cocktail party in the sky on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was 86 years old and had struggled with Alzheimer's for the last few years. Ines was born in 1932 in Buenos-Aires, Argentina. She accompanied her father, Mariano Drago, to the United States in 1957 when he was appointed as Argentina's ambassador to the United Nations. Her grandfather, Luis Maria Drago, was Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs at the turn of the 20th Century. His Drago Doctrine is still studied in history books worldwide. Ines was predeceased by her husband Andres and her infant son Diego. She is survived by her son Andrew (Adrienne), her sister Estela and brother Mariano, and many nieces and nephews. Ines cut a chic figure in Manhattan, the Hamptons, and Europe. She was a longtime member of the Maidstone Club in East Hampton and the Knickerbocker Club in Manhattan, and volunteered for many years at Memorial Sloan Kettering. A luncheon to celebrate Ines' life will be planned at a later date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for INES BAUSILI.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2019