TREVOR--Inge Teltscher, 91, passed away in Los Angeles on July 14, 2019. She was born in Zagreb, the only child of parents who were both physicians. At the outset of World War II, the family fled Yugoslavia and lived in hiding in Italy. After the war, she came to New York and married Frank Teltscher - a holocaust survivor from Vienna - who went on to become Senior Vice President of Bristol-Myers. They lived in Syracuse, New York City and Rome. After Frank's death in 1984, she married Don Trevor - a holocaust survivor from Berlin - who she met through a personal ad in New York Magazine. Don, who passed away in 2018, was a Clio Award winning Madison Avenue advertising executive. Inge was a stylish, vivacious and funny woman, who was fluent in five languages and loved by everyone. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Teltscher (Bill Coleman), and grandchildren, Rebecca Coleman and Joel Coleman.



