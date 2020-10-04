MUNDHEIM--Ingegerd. September 4, 1936 in Linkoping, Sweden, died September 17, 2020, in New York City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall A. Mundheim, and her brother, Urban Virgin. She is survived by her sister, Gunilla Bjurling, and her daughter, Marie-Elizabeth Mali. The memorial service will be private due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. James Church (865 Madison Ave., NY, NY 10021), where Mrs. Mundheim served on the Altar Guild.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store