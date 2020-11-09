1925 - 2020

Ingrid (Secretan) Edwards, 95, dancer, painter, and teacher, died November 2, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ.



Born September 13, 1925 in Geneva, Switzerland to horticulturist Ilse Westphal and NASA astrophysicist Luc Secretan, she was raised in Cleveland, Ohio. She studied ballet with Sergei Popeloff and Edna McCrea, and painting at the Cleveland Institute for the Arts and the New York Art Students League.



Ingrid danced in the original casts of Broadway musicals "Sweethearts", "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Kiss Me, Kate", and on the Ed Sullivan Show. Her paintings appeared in the La Mama, Broome Street, and Stricoff Fine Arts galleries in NYC. Awards included a New York Foundation for the Arts 1998 Painting Fellowship Award and a First Place Portrait Award at the New Jersey Center for Visual Arts.



She ran the Ingrid Edwards School of Ballet in Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey in the 1960s, and headed Kent Place School's Art Department in Summit, New Jersey from 1978-1985.



In 2005, at age 80, Ingrid earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from NYU's School for Continuing and Professional Studies.



Ingrid was married for 31 years to Sherman Edwards, composer of the 1969 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "1776", until his death in 1981. In 1985 she met Robert L. Cole, an investment analyst, who remained her partner until his death in 2004.



Ingrid is survived by son Keith (Elizabeth), daughter Valerie (Walter), grandchildren Kyle and Rachel, brother Stanley (Linda), sister-in-law Rosemarie, and nieces and nephews.



Donations in her memory may be made to the New York Foundation for the Arts at www.nyfa.org.

