REUTER--Ingrid Ann Petersen. (1942-2020). Ingrid was a warm, smiling, loving, and understanding wife, mother, sister, and friend. A great cook, prolific knitter, avid gardener, photographer, and listener - those who met her learned to love her in a truly short time. She was passionate about the natural world in her garden or in her travels, was ever ready for the next world adventure; Ingrid leaves a long and unfinished bucket list. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1960 and attended Bowling Green State University. Received a Master of Social Work Degree from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis and her JD from Pace University. She found wonder and joy in her 56 years on Martha's Vineyard where she loved visits from her family, new friends, clamming with her toes and long walks along the beaches. She lived in Glen Rock, NJ, for 40 years and was a social worker with the Bergen County Special Education Team, an attorney with a Paramus law firm, a member of the Glen Rock Board of Education, softball coach and a Red Cross volunteer counseling patients and families affected by advanced brain cancer. In 2012, Ingrid and Fritz "retired" to New York City where Ingrid was active in her long- time Book Club, a committed member of the Citizen's Committee for Children, an avid student of Spanish at El Taller, and a member of the Unitarian Church of All Souls. She was a beautiful, loving, laughing and robust woman, who always had an angel food cake with pink seven-minute frosting on her birthday, played a mean game of double solitaire and could always enjoy a quiet Scotch on the rocks with a twist. She brought color, style, and joy to our lives. She was a beauty. Her joy was her family, especially her daughter and grandchildren. We will remember her forever. Ingrid is survived by her husband (56 years), Fritz, her daughter, Kari Roberts and her children, Anna and Erik of Reading, MA and her two sisters, Karen and Kristin Petersen and their families. A memorial service will be held at All Souls Unitarian Church in the fall. Donations in Ingrid's memory can be made to Citizens' Committee for Children at www.cccnewyork.org or 14 Wall Street, Suite 4E, New York, NY 10005.
Published in New York Times on May 19, 2020.