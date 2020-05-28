INGRID REUTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share INGRID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REUTER--Ingrid Ann Petersen. The Board, Advocacy Council, and staff of Citizens' Committee for Children mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Ingrid Reuter. We send our condolences to her family and friends and those who share our deep respect for her tireless commitment to child advocacy and, in particular, her leadership of our Advocacy Council. Her intelligence, compassion, sense of responsibility and belief in the power of community made her an inspiration to all of us. Veronica Dillon, Chair Arlette Ferguson Mathis, President Jennifer March, Executive Director


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 26, 2020
Ingrid (and Fritz) have been one of the few couples we know at church.
Although our chats were brief and sporadic, she would always greet us with friendliness and warmth. She will be greatly missed.
Klaus and Aracy
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
For me the Vineyard will never be the same without our dear neighbor and friend of so many years. I see her arriving for cocktails holding a jam jar with some of her lovely flowers from her garden, a smiling Fritz behind her, sitting on our deck with cocktails, the wide spread of sea before us. And sometimes it was her deck, the same blue expanse. Her meals were delicious and effortlessly served. More than anything I will miss her presence, her kindness and caring about others, her intelligence and honesty. Wherever you are, Ingrid, you are bringing joy and laughter.
Eva Irrera
Friend
May 26, 2020
Ingrid will be missed by us all! She will always be a presence on Philbin beach and on our deck. Her laugh was infectious and it is hard to believe she is not having an adventure somewhere better.
Maria
Friend
May 25, 2020
Ingrid was a neighbor, a caring family friend and one of my favorite people. Over the years, we had many wonderful conversations and I enjoyed her great sense of humor. It seems like our home always got a little brighter and warmer when Fritz and Ingrid arrived. I will miss her deeply.
Joe Irrera
Friend
May 21, 2020
Ingrid was my neighbor in Glen Rock and my very good friend. She was my confidant at tough moments of my life, and her wisdom always helped me to overcome my troubles. She loved her Spanish classes and I greatly enjoyed speaking with her and laughing together at her mistakes. Ingrid was a woman of many talents and interests which I so admired. She knitted me a scarf, a beautiful colorful, perfect gift she gave me as a surprise. We enjoyed sharing recipes that we exchanged once in a while. I was so sad when the Reuters moved to Manhattan, but so glad for Ingrid. The suburbs became too boring for her; she wanted to be where the action was! I never had a friend with so much to offer - so sophisticated, knowledgeable, smart, fun, talented in many ways, and more important of all, the best friend I've ever had. I'll miss you Ingrid!
Xiomara Paredes
Friend
May 21, 2020
We were fortunate to know Ingrid first as a neighbor across-the-street in Glen Rock, and then as a friend who shared many warm and happy moments with us over the past fifteen years. We'll miss her many talents, her sense of humor, her sharp commentary on the world and her creative spirit, but memories from our time together on Berkeley Place will keep Ingrid in our hearts.
Glenn A. Grube
Friend
May 19, 2020
she was warm, wise, funny and irreverent. We will miss her greatly.
Andrea Norkus
Friend
May 19, 2020
A wonderful wife fora great husband. Ingrid was always welcoming when we visited your home. Hope you, Fritz, are well.
David Kilgallen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved