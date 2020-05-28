REUTER--Ingrid Ann Petersen. The Board, Advocacy Council, and staff of Citizens' Committee for Children mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Ingrid Reuter. We send our condolences to her family and friends and those who share our deep respect for her tireless commitment to child advocacy and, in particular, her leadership of our Advocacy Council. Her intelligence, compassion, sense of responsibility and belief in the power of community made her an inspiration to all of us. Veronica Dillon, Chair Arlette Ferguson Mathis, President Jennifer March, Executive Director





