1928 - 2019

CHOI, Inyung Cecilia KIM, 91, of Keller, TX, died peacefully on April 9, 2019. A feisty, charming woman who laughed a lot, all while raising six children - she was a native of North Korea who became a medical doctor and served in the south during the Korean War, then embraced the diplomatic life as a South Korean ambassador's wife. Born the eldest of six in Pyongyang, North Korea on March 15, 1928, in the Year of the Dragon, she embodied all the characteristics of the mightiest of the signs: she was strong, energetic, ambitious, competitive (especially at Ping Pong and Bingo) and lived by her own rules -- a 21st century woman born in a 19th century world. She excelled in elementary and high school, winning countless academic awards and, at only 15 years of age, she was the lone student from Haeju Girls High School accepted to Korea University Medical School in Seoul, South Korea (formerly known as Seoul Women's Medical College). While in medical school, she travelled north to visit her parents in Haeju, until growing geopolitical hostilities hardened the border between the north and south. She was captured by North Korean soldiers in September 1946 and spent three nights in prison before being released. Without family and alone in the south, she completed medical school and served in a U.S. Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) unit in Pusan during the Korean War, until she moved to the U.S. with her future husband, Woonsang Choi, who was then a junior diplomat with the South Korean Foreign Ministry. Married in 1955, they raised six children in India, Egypt, Morocco and Jamaica, where he served as ambassador from the Republic of Korea. In later years, she worked as a real estate agent and a lecturer at Tokyo International University (Japan). She is survived by her six children Veronica Krath (Mike) of Keller, TX; Irena Choi Stern (Bruce) of Bronxville, NY; Peter Choi (Donna), of Los Angeles, CA; Monica Choi of Carrollton, TX; Anna Choi (Andrew Wright) of North Andover, MA; Michael Choi (Kathleen Hong) of Maplewood, NJ; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at New Song Church in Carrollton, TX. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019

