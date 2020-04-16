BRISKMAN--Ira George, 79. Died in West Palm Beach on April 7 after several years of medical challenges. Named by his Gershwin-obsessed mother, Ira was born in Toledo, OH, grew up in Detroit, and was Sigma Alpha Mu at the University of Michigan. Moving to New York City, he built a career in circulation and distribution at Time Warner, Playboy and Rolling Stone before relocating to Florida, where he worked for the Rubin Periodical Group until his retirement. Ira met the love of his life, Graham Maxwell Russell, in Palm Beach; the two were married in 2008, splitting their time between Florida and their beloved Quogue, LI. Ira and Graham were avid travelers, yet they also found joy in life's simple pleasures, savoring long summer days and crisp autumn nights on the deck of the Quogue Beach Club. Graham survives him, as do his devoted children; daughters, Anna Rakowsky (Darin) and Emily Briskman; sons Alexander Russell (Lea) and Hamish Russell (Jill); granddaughters, Elizabeth, Harper and Georgia Russell; and a mini goldendoodle, Baxter. Ira was blessed with a rare combination of decency, humility and empathy; those whose lives were touched by him have lost a dear, dear friend. Grateful thanks go to Ira's in-laws, cousins, and caregivers who eased Ira's journey during his final days. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago (juf.org).
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2020