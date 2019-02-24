GAMMERMAN--Ira. July 30, 1927- January 26, 2019. Retired New York State Supreme Court Justice. Beloved husband of Margaret Taylor, loving father of Daniel (Carolyn) and Judith (Hunter) and generous grandfather of Benjamin, Claudia, Samuel and Eleanor. He served in the New York Supreme Court with distinction, authority and humor. He lived a long and happy life enjoying his career and family whom he leaves behind along with dear friends and colleagues.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRA GAMMERMAN.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019