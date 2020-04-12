GOLDBERG--Ira Allen. Ira Allen Goldberg, 69, died 8th of April at 3:00pm at Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, in lower Manhattan, after developing complications from aspiration pneumonia. Mr. Goldberg was born at the French Hospital in Manhattan on 19th of December 1950 to Frances Goldberg and Frank Goldberg. He gained a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1972, a Masters in Art in 1974 at New York University and studied at Juilliard in New York. He was Chairman of the Music Department at Forest Hills High School until he retired in 2005. Beloved by peers and students, he was in a class all by himself. A member of MAC, Ira opened comedy fundraisers on piano for the Actors Temple Theatre with his wife for Comedy greats Dave Konig, Bob Greenberg, Mary Dimino and was on the same bill with Impressionist Marilyn Michaels at the Actors Temple in 2019. Ira married Carmen Amoros in 1993. They had no children, but enjoyed the love of cousins, nieces, nephews. A by-invitation only graveside funeral, officiated by Rabbi Jill Hausman for Ira will take place at New Montefiore Cemetery, in Long Island, Sunday, April 12th, at 1pm.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020