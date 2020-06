Or Copy this URL to Share

KITROSSER KAY, Ira E., passed away on June 12 at the age of 76 in New York. Loving son of the late Esther and Manuel Kitrosser. He is survived by Yvette, his wife of 41 years. Loving father of Rose (the late Michael) Arienti and Howard Kitrosser (Liz). Dear brother of Kenneth Kay (Robin). He will be missed. Services are private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store