IRA KLOSK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRA KLOSK.
Obituary
Send Flowers

KLOSK - Ira. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Ira Klosk, beloved husband of Dorris, and father and fatherin-law of our dear friends Craig Klosk and Tricia Kallett, whose commitment to our community strengthens our ability to serve those in need. Ira will be deeply missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dorris; his children Craig (Tricia), Steven (Rena), Shari (Craig), and Gary; his grandchildren; and his great-grandchild. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.