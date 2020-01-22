KLOSK - Ira. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Ira Klosk, beloved husband of Dorris, and father and fatherin-law of our dear friends Craig Klosk and Tricia Kallett, whose commitment to our community strengthens our ability to serve those in need. Ira will be deeply missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dorris; his children Craig (Tricia), Steven (Rena), Shari (Craig), and Gary; his grandchildren; and his great-grandchild. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 22, 2020