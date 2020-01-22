KLOSK--Ira D., Age 87, died January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Dorris, father to four children Steven (Rena), Craig (Tricia), Gary, and Shari Geller (Craig), grandfather to eight, and a proud great-grandfather. Born November 9, 1932 in New York City. Graduate of Stuyvesant High School, City College and Brooklyn Law School. A man of many talents and passions. He lived a lifetime of commitment to family, education and helping the less fortunate. We are deeply saddened to say goodbye to our patriarch.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 22, 2020