LEEDS--Ira F., died peacefully, at home, in his sleep, on February 26th, 2020. He was 96. He is survived by his children Ellen Saidenberg (Lawrence) and Jeffrey T. Leeds (Elizabeth) and grandchildren Katie (Spencer), Douglas (Adina), Charlotte and Marshall and great-grandchildren Gavin and Sean. His life was animated by his abiding sense of duty and responsibility, values that propelled him forward every day of his life. He was decent and fine, gracious and kind, wise, exceedingly well-mannered and often funny; a gentleman. His wife of 63 years, Gloria, who predeceased him, brought joy, whim and spontaneity into their lives. He loved her without limit. In her final years, he tended to her with the duty that was natural to him and the love that he felt for her from the moment they met. He was devoted to his children, and grand and great- grandchildren. He played tennis into the last decade of his life and was at the theater and opera until the very end. He fenced as a child and nearly a century later attended the fencing matches of his great-grandchild. He was an Army intelligence officer in WWII, responsible for collecting and evaluating counter intelligence activities, and he was grateful that he had had an opportunity to serve his country and that he had survived to talk about it. He was and is loved and will be always in our hearts.



