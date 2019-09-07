Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ira Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1920 - 2019

Ira Lewis, World War II veteran and lifelong photographer, passed away at the age of 99 on August 6, 2019 in Branford, Connecticut, formerly of North Valley Stream, NY. Beloved and loving husband of the late Carol Lewis. Cherished father of Deborah Berliner and her husband Lawrence, precious grandfather to Rachel Berliner, and adored uncle to the Kushner and Ezra families. Treasured friend of the late Tamar Grand and family. With our gratitude to Beverly Roach for her extraordinary care and her loving and unwavering support and to Dr. Glen Henry and Dr. David Eilbott for their exceptional compassion which Dad took to heart.



Born in the Bronx, Ira enlisted in the Army at 20, attended the Army War College in Washington, and served in the Army Signal Corps as a combat photographer for 5 years. He captured the hardships of war throughout the South Pacific and was awarded the Bronze Star medal for meritorious photography under fire while stationed in the Philippines.



He joined the Columbia Broadcasting System, CBS, in 1951 and was on the ground floor of early television. He began a distinguished 36-year career in photography, taking pictures of newscasters and entertainers, as well as covering CBS network press events. He covered the Tony Awards and CBS network programming events in New York. He worked with the staffs on the news programs including 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning. He covered world leaders such as Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, and was able to elicit a smile from him after telling him that his Hebrew name too was Yitzhak. After CBS, he found a second career as a construction photographer for Turner Construction, photographing the building of the then Museum of Broadcasting, step by step, next to the CBS headquarters at Black Rock.



