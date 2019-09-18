LIPMAN--Ira. The trustees and staff of the New-York Historical Society are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed trustee and friend, Ira Lipman. A bona fide New Yorker with an abiding Memphis accent, Ira was a model of civic responsibility. He was committed to sharing the prosperity gained through his hard work and business acumen with a range of community organizations. A lifelong student of politics and history, Ira was especially passionate about the new Presidential Historical Commission at New-York Historical, for which he served as originator, intellectual guiding spirit, chief sponsor, and Honorary Co-Chair. The permanent oval office installation currently under construction, also his brainchild, will serve as a living memorial to his legacy. We send our condolences to his wife Barbara (for whom our Barbara K. Lipman Children's History Library is named), and to his sons Gustave, Joshua and Benjamin, whom he loved dearly. Pam Schafler, Chair, Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair, Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair, Louise Mirrer, President & CEO



