LIPMAN--Ira A. We have lost our dearest friend and feel so fortunate to have known Ira for 65 years. We have such wonderful memories of Ira and all the incredible things he did for his fellow man. He was a very special person and we will miss him very much. His memory is an inspiration to all of us and his legacy will live on through all his good deeds. We express our sincerest condolences to Barbara, Gustave, Joshua, and Benjamin. Wendy and Avron Fogelman



