LIPMAN--Ira A. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend, Ira A. Lipman. Ira's lifelong commitment to social and humanitarian causes improved countless lives, and his deep passion for strengthening the Jewish community inspired many. Ira leaves behind a loving family to continue a tradition of Jewish philanthropy and exemplary leadership here in New York and Memphis. Ira will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to his beloved wife Barbara; to his sons Gustave (Karen), Joshua (Joanna) and Benjamin (Lea); to his grandchildren; and to the entire Lipman family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 19, 2019