LIPMAN--Ira. Yeshiva University is deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ira A. Lipman. Mr. Lipman was a distinguished member of the Yeshiva University Board of Trustees and a staunch partner in forwarding its mission. His philanthropic spirit spanned far and wide. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Barbara; to his sons Gustave (and Karen), Joshua (and Joanna) and Benjamin (and Lea); to his grandchildren; and to the entire Lipman family. May the family find comfort among those who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President; Moshael J. Straus, Chairman, Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 20, 2019