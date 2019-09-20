IRA LIPMAN (1940 - 2019)
  • "Ira was a very loving and generous man. I wish I could of..."
    - Virginia Carpenter
  • "Our deepest condolences to the Lipman family during this..."
    - Pamela Curry
  • "My condolences to the Lipman family. Mr. Lipman stated me..."
    - Robert Pickett
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Temple Israel
1376 East Massey Road
LIPMAN--Ira. Yeshiva University is deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ira A. Lipman. Mr. Lipman was a distinguished member of the Yeshiva University Board of Trustees and a staunch partner in forwarding its mission. His philanthropic spirit spanned far and wide. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Barbara; to his sons Gustave (and Karen), Joshua (and Joanna) and Benjamin (and Lea); to his grandchildren; and to the entire Lipman family. May the family find comfort among those who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President; Moshael J. Straus, Chairman, Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 20, 2019
