1940 - 2020



SMITH-Ira Norman



80, born February 11, 1940, of Palm Beach, FL died peacefully on Tuesday, June 30th. Born in Queens, he was the son of the late Irving and Celia Smith. He graduated from Queens College and continued on to Cornell Law School, graduating in the top 10% of his class. He married his true love, Sydell Slater Smith. They were the most beautiful couple, devoted to each other for 61 years. Loved and cherished father to his daughter Allison Kanders, son-in-law Warren Kanders, daughter Jennifer Lipschultz, son-in-law Marc Lipschultz and son, Matthew. The most loved and devoted grandfather to his extraordinary nine grandchildren:

William, Oliver and Catherine (Coco) Kanders; Andrew, Jack, Charles and Henry Lipschultz; and Alex and Lauren Smith. He will be deeply missed by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois and William Brodsky and nephew, Jason Brodsky. Ira was a man of great intellect, who loved to debate. He was dapper, charming and always surrounded by friends. He loved to travel, play golf, fish, devour books, finish crossword puzzles, but most of all, he cherished his wife Sydell. He will be deeply missed and always loved by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store