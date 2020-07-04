1/
Ira Norman Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1940 - 2020

SMITH-Ira Norman

80, born February 11, 1940, of Palm Beach, FL died peacefully on Tuesday, June 30th. Born in Queens, he was the son of the late Irving and Celia Smith. He graduated from Queens College and continued on to Cornell Law School, graduating in the top 10% of his class. He married his true love, Sydell Slater Smith. They were the most beautiful couple, devoted to each other for 61 years. Loved and cherished father to his daughter Allison Kanders, son-in-law Warren Kanders, daughter Jennifer Lipschultz, son-in-law Marc Lipschultz and son, Matthew. The most loved and devoted grandfather to his extraordinary nine grandchildren:
William, Oliver and Catherine (Coco) Kanders; Andrew, Jack, Charles and Henry Lipschultz; and Alex and Lauren Smith. He will be deeply missed by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois and William Brodsky and nephew, Jason Brodsky. Ira was a man of great intellect, who loved to debate. He was dapper, charming and always surrounded by friends. He loved to travel, play golf, fish, devour books, finish crossword puzzles, but most of all, he cherished his wife Sydell. He will be deeply missed and always loved by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gale Karofsky
July 3, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Velez
July 3, 2020
One had to get past the rough and tumble facade to appreciate this smart, funny, caring, good man. I will never forget the multiple occasions when I needed help and Ira was there to support me. Condolences to Sydell and the family. God bless you all.
Bill Velez
Coworker
July 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alison DeBiasi
July 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ina Pitt
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved