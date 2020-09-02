RIMERMAN--Ira S. Film at Lincoln Center mourns the loss of Ira Rimerman, our extraordinarily dedicated board member and Vice Chair. Ira had a love of and commitment to film, our mission, and our growth for more than 24 years. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Iris Rimerman, daughters Judith Rimerman and Traci Schofield, and his entire family. Ira will be deeply missed by all of us. Daniel H. Stern, Chairman Hillary Koota Krevlin, President Lesli Klainberg, Executive Director





