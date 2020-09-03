RIMERMAN--Ira S. Visiting Nurse Service of New York, our Board of Directors and staff, remember Emeritus Board Member Ira Rimerman, who joined VNSNY's Board in 1984 and become an emeritus member in 2016. He helped steward the organization, both as a full and emeritus member, to become the multifaceted organization it is today. He served on the Investment Committee, was always a generous supporter of our charitable mission, and remained actively involved until just last month. We are deeply saddened and our thoughts are with his wife Iris, their daughters Judith and Traci, and the entire family. Andrew N. Schiff, MD, Chairman of the Board; Marki Flannery, President and Chief Executive Officer





