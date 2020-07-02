1/
IRA SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share IRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH--Ira. Our hearts are broken. Our loving friend of 47 years, after a long and courageous fight, has passed away, but he will never be forgotten, and will always remain in our hearts. We shall remember Ira for the many wonderful times we shared with his beautiful wife, Sydell. A great friend, a wonderful husband, beloved by his son Matthew, his daughters Allison and Jennifer, his sons-in-law, Warren Kanders and Marc Lipschultz, his nine grandchildren, all of whom he adored. He had a captivating personality, who easily dominated any room. He was intelligent, charming, and ever questioning. He kept us on our toes. We travelled together for years, and we cherished the many good times together. To Sydell and his family, you did your utmost to make his last days as comfortable as possible. Dear friend, we shall miss you. Rest now in peace. Fred & Sue Menowitz and the entire Menowitz Family


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved