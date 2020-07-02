SMITH--Ira. Our hearts are broken. Our loving friend of 47 years, after a long and courageous fight, has passed away, but he will never be forgotten, and will always remain in our hearts. We shall remember Ira for the many wonderful times we shared with his beautiful wife, Sydell. A great friend, a wonderful husband, beloved by his son Matthew, his daughters Allison and Jennifer, his sons-in-law, Warren Kanders and Marc Lipschultz, his nine grandchildren, all of whom he adored. He had a captivating personality, who easily dominated any room. He was intelligent, charming, and ever questioning. He kept us on our toes. We travelled together for years, and we cherished the many good times together. To Sydell and his family, you did your utmost to make his last days as comfortable as possible. Dear friend, we shall miss you. Rest now in peace. Fred & Sue Menowitz and the entire Menowitz Family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store