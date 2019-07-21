Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRA SPANIERMAN. View Sign Service Information Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 (212)-288-3500 Memorial service 11:30 AM Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SPANIERMAN--Ira. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Ira Spanierman died on July 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with heart and lung illness. He was 90 years old. Ira is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, the former Helen Fraser, whom he married in 1958, and by their sons, David, born 1960 and Gavin, born 1965; his son, Jonathan, born in 1963 predeceased him in 1997. Ira attended the Hun School in Princeton, NJ, and studied for two years at Syracuse University. Ira was the son of Sam and Pauline Spanierman. In 1928 Sam founded the Savoy Auction Galleries, long located on 59th Street at Fifth Avenue. Ira began to work with his father in 1950, often serving as auctioneer. In 1961, he opened his own gallery at 1109 Lexington Avenue, specializing in American painting and sculpture especially of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. The Gallery moved to larger quarters at 50 East 78th Street in 1966, and in 1994 relocated to East 58th Street. Ira expanded the space in 2006, opening Spanierman Modern. Ira retired and closed the Gallery in 2014. Ira was one of the most prominent and respected dealers in historical American art; he was a member of the Art and Antique Dealers Association, The Appraisers Association of America, The Confederation Internationale des Negociants en Oeuvres d'Art, the Association of Historians of American Art (AHAA), and the Thomas Cole Foundation. Underlying his dedication to promoting the America's artistic heritage was a profound love of the paintings that moved through the gallery, simply for their beauty - of which he was a keen judge - whatever the market of the moment might value them. Ira is especially to be honored for the support he gave to American art scholarship, undertaking the catalogue raisonnes of John Twachtman, Theodore Robinson, and Willard Metcalf, and publishing the comprehensive record of the work of Winslow Homer. Ira's fine "eye" was not limited to appreciation of American art; he probably attracted the most celebrity for his discovery, acquisition, and eventual sale of a major portrait by Raphael. Ira provided opportunities to the many people who worked for him in sales and research over the years. His dedication to American art was demonstrated in his invariable generosity to scholars and researchers in the field, a contribution that leaves no tangible record, but is remembered by friends, peers and associates in the field of American Art History. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at 11:30am at Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel" 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028.



