WARNER--Ira. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the passing of our longtime member and dear friend, Ira Warner. For as long as we can remember, entering EBC and seeing Ira sitting in front of his cabana looking out on the swimming pool and greeting us as we walked by, has been as much a part of the Club as the pool itself. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Corynn and the entire Warner family. He is already sorely missed by all of us who were privileged to know him.



