DUNNE--Irene T. March 9, 2020. Born in New York City, March 24, 1928, she attended Julliard School. In 1952, she married James C. Dunne who preceded her in death by one month. They were longtime residents of Darien, Connecticut and Harwich Port, Massachusetts. She was Vice President of the Darien Arts Council, President of The Darien Players, and a contributor to the Darien News. She is survived by three daughters, Susan, of New York City, Leslie Dunne Ketner (Robert) of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Carol Dunne Hackett (Peter), of Etna, New Hampshire; and two grandchildren, Eleanor and James Hackett.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 23, 2020