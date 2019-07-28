Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Send Flowers Obituary





FAST--Dr. Irene, 91, of Ann Arbor, MI, died peacefully at 8:30am on July 19, 2019. The cause of death was respiratory failure resulting from complications from a fall she had four days earlier. She was Professor emerita of Clinical Psychology at The University of Michigan , Ann Arbor. Predeceasing Dr. Fast were her mother, Anna Nickel, her father, Jacob Fast, brother-in-law Hugo Harms, and sister-in-law Mary Fast. Surviving Dr. Fast are her sisters Ingrid Harms of Toronto, Ontario and Araya Fast (spouse Lorinda Morimoto) of Boston, MA; brothers Ronald Fast (spouse Diana Nelles) of Ancaster, Ontario and Paul Fast of Bowen Island, British Columbia; nieces Sylvia Basso, Sue Ellen Fast (spouse William Husby), Lisa Fast (spouse Steve Hume), and Thea Fast (spouse Charlie Rueger); nephews Stephen Fast and Lawrence Fast (spouse Kristine Baerg); great-nieces Ilyana Fast, and Hazel Rueger; and great-nephews Jacob Basso, Nick Basso, Theo Husby, Tristan Hume, and Elliot Hume. Prof. Fast was born on March 2, 1928 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and brought up in a Mennonite family. She obtained her A.B. degree at Bethel College in Kansas in 1951 and her Ph.D. degree in Psychology from The University of Michigan in 1958. From 1959-1963, she was a lecturer there in the Department of Psychology. She left in 1963 to serve as chief of psychological services at the San Fernando Valley Child Guidance Center, returning in 1965 to teach again at The University of Michigan as a lecturer in Psychology. She was promoted to Associate Professor in 1968, Professor in 1973, and Professor of Psychology in the Department of Psychiatry in 1974. She served as Associate Director of The University of Michigan Counseling Center from 1982-1987. In the Psychology Department for more than 35 years, Prof. Fast played a pivotal role in the training of hundreds of students in the Clinical program, teaching courses, chairing dissertation committees, and providing supervision in the diagnostic training of child clinical psychologists. She was a teacher who was known to expect much of her students and get their best in return. Prof. Fast was widely admired for her intellectual acumen and rigor. The breadth and depth of her scholarly contributions is notable. She wrote or co- authored many pioneering papers on childhood bereavement and borderline children. However, her greatest and most enduring legacy will likely be her three books on early child development: "Gender Identity: A Differentiation Perspective" (1984), "Event Theory: A Piaget- Freud Integration" (1985), and "Selving: A Relational Theory of Self-Organization" (1998). These books helped shape the face of modern psychoanalytic and psychological theory in early sexual and cognitive-emotional development. Building on her solid mastery of Freud, Prof. Fast constructed new paradigms of how infants and young children define their gender and growing experience of their world under the influences of maturation and social relationships. She had an almost uncanny ability to feel her way into understanding and empathizing with a young child's unique emotional experience and how it was reflected in her or his behavior. Her writing style mirrored her teaching and presenting - incomparably clear and straightforward, intending to inform and transform rather than obscure. She was a frequent invited speaker at the American Psychological Association, American Orthopsychiatric Association, and other organizations too numerous to mention. Prof. Fast received many awards including "Distinguished Psychologist" and "Distinguished Scientist" honors from the American Psychological Association and "Excellence in Education" from The University of Michigan College of Literature, Science, and the Arts (all awarded in 1994). She was an editor and advisor to many psychoanalytic journals and organizations. Irene had a distinct aesthetic sensibility that was all her own. It was reflected in the way she decorated her home with boldly colored items and furniture from around the world and her clothes (many sewn by her). She loved to travel, was always intellectually curious, and appreciated other cultures and people on their own terms. Her hobbies and activities included sewing, quilting, swimming, and walks in the park with her beloved dogs over many years. Irene adored interacting with children and exploring their world together. Her nieces and nephews have fond memories of her lively sense of humor and her incredible story telling. Christmas celebrations were not complete without her recitation of the Ogden Nash poem, "The Boy Who Laughed at Santa Claus," and the delightful childrens' folk songs of Alan Mills. She was like a grandmother to many kids, wisely providing emotional support for their parents and complete acceptance of the children. After she retired from the University, she did volunteer work teaching elementary school children who were having problems in reading. Along the walking path of a favorite park of hers, Gallup Park, there are many fanciful animal sculptures which were donated by her. They have become wonderful and very popular structures for children to climb on and hang from. In her later years, Irene also became a very active philanthropist. She was especially oriented to helping children who were educationally deprived, donating to help build a high school in Honduras along with needed funds for scholarships and high tech equipment. Locally one of her favorite charities was "Food Gatherers," a very successful Ann Arbor non-profit that provides food to those in need. One of her last gifts was to the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, a local project whose goal is the development of walking paths to help link the growing network of trails throughout Washtenaw County. Finally she gave to many organizations which emphasized human rights, reproductive justice, and dignity. While her physical health declined in her last years, her indomitable upbeat spirit kept going full steam. She always loved a good conversation (as did those who had the chance to do that with her). Up until the end, Irene fiercely maintained her independence living at home with the assistance of Gosia Kowalczyk, a home health aide who became a dear friend. While she leaves an intellectual legacy to the many who benefitted from her scholarly insights, she will be sorely missed by those fortunate enough to have been taught, mentored, collaborated or befriended by her. There will be no funeral but a Memorial Service is being planned for the fall to celebrate Irene's life. The Family and Friends of Irene Fast Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close