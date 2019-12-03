HAUPT--Irene. We honor Irene Haupt on the anniversary of her passing. We miss her greatly and remember her with love and pride for she was an amazing woman. Devoted wife to Donald, loving mother to Mason and Marcia and mother-in-law to Geri. She adored all of her grandchildren-Meredith, Kendall, Davis, Emily, and Daniel-and was a loving sister to Albert Towbin. Irene dedicated her life to service in her synagogue community, loved talking to everyone, and had countless lifelong friends. We miss her very much but we know she is up in heaven telling everyone about the recent birth of her great granddaughter Eve.



