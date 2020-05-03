IRENE KAPLAN
KAPLAN--Irene. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Irene Kaplan, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends Barry and Rikki Kaplan, whose exemplary generosity and invaluable work as devoted leaders within the Jewish community help us serve those in need. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her sons Barry (Rikki) and Lawrence (JuliAnne), her grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO


Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
