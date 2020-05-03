KAPLAN--Irene. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Irene Kaplan, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends Barry and Rikki Kaplan, whose exemplary generosity and invaluable work as devoted leaders within the Jewish community help us serve those in need. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her sons Barry (Rikki) and Lawrence (JuliAnne), her grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store