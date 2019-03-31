KUNIS--Irene, of Manhattan, age 91, passed away on March 15, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Seymour. She is survived by her loving children Jody and Gary, grandsons Bryan and Michael and great-grandson Asher. She was born in Worchester, MA to parents Dorothy and Harry Speigal. She was active in the political community and loved to travel. She will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019