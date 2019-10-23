Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE LEIWANT. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Menorah Chapel 2760 Vauxhall Rd. Union , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEIWANT--Irene (Renie) Kaplan, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt of West Orange, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019. She was born on January 24, 1926 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Harold and Sylvia Kaplan. Renie was a 1943 graduate of Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey and graduated from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts in 1947. She remained an active alumnus of Mount Holyoke, serving on the Board of Trustees for many years and endowing a chair in Jewish Studies there. Renie earned a Master of Library Science at Rutgers University and worked as an elementary school librarian at Washington School in Summit, New Jersey. Renie was an active member of her community serving on the boards of Temple Israel (now Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel) in South Orange, New Jersey and the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. She also endowed scholarships at Columbia University in memory of her late husband, Erwin Leiwant, who predeceased her in 1969. Renie was dedicated to her family and her many lifelong friends. She is survived by her children, Barry (Sherry); Charles (Carol); and David (Aurora); eight grandchildren, three great- grandchildren and five nieces and nephews and their families. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10am at Menorah Chapel, 2760 Vauxhall Road, Union, New Jersey. The family will be sitting shiva on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 between the hours of 3pm and 8pm at 35 Forest Way, Morris Plains, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, all are invited to make a donation in memory of Irene Kaplan Leiwant to Mount Holyoke College, 50 College Street, South Hadley, MA 01075, or to a .



