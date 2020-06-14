IRENE RUTCHICK
RUTCHICK--Irene "Renie," of New York City, formerly of St. Paul, MN, passed away on June 9, 2020 due to compli- cations from Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by loving parents, Philip and Naomi Rutchick, and beloved sister, Ellen. She is survived by cherished longtime companion and wife, Judith Trachtenberg; sister Cori Rutchick (Scott Newell) of St. Paul; brother Joel Rutchick (Diane Solov) of Cleveland; and adored nephews Eli Newell, Sam Rutchick and Jed Rutchick. Renie's life was marked by a passion for helping those in need through her career in hospital social work at Massachusetts General Hospital and advocacy of social justice, often through B'nai Jeshurun Synagogue in New York City. Services have been held in St Paul, MN. Contributions may be made to B'nai Jeshurun, 270 West 89th St., New York City, NY 10024-1705.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
At the wedding reception with friends and family.
May the love of friends and family help carry us through this time of sorrow.
Valerie Fein-Zachary
Family
June 11, 2020
Celebrating with Aunt Bea! 2012
Remembering a wonderful life filled with love and laughter!
Valerie Fein-Zachary
Family
