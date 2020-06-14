IRENE RUTCHICK

RUTCHICK--Irene "Renie," of New York City, formerly of St. Paul, MN, passed away on June 9, 2020 due to compli- cations from Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by loving parents, Philip and Naomi Rutchick, and beloved sister, Ellen. She is survived by cherished longtime companion and wife, Judith Trachtenberg; sister Cori Rutchick (Scott Newell) of St. Paul; brother Joel Rutchick (Diane Solov) of Cleveland; and adored nephews Eli Newell, Sam Rutchick and Jed Rutchick. Renie's life was marked by a passion for helping those in need through her career in hospital social work at Massachusetts General Hospital and advocacy of social justice, often through B'nai Jeshurun Synagogue in New York City. Services have been held in St Paul, MN. Contributions may be made to B'nai Jeshurun, 270 West 89th St., New York City, NY 10024-1705.





