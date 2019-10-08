SINGERMAN--Irene, died peacefully at home on October 6, 2019 at the age of 96. Predeceased by husbands Herman Singerman and Irving Kittay, she is survived by sons, Eric (Tracey Cranston) and Jerry (Liliane Weissberg), stepdaughters, Carla Wise (Geoffrey Channing) and Jeanne Agate, grandchildren, Lauren (Dano Madden) and Mookie (Lisa Fuller), and great-granddaughter, Simone. After a long career in the corporate world and as Administrative Director of the American Theatre Wing, she found creative fulfillment and sustaining friendships in the clay studios of the 92nd Street Y. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Y's Ceramics Center.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 8, 2019